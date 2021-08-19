Hank Azaria reportedly picked to play Tim Cook in upcoming Showtime series Super Pumped

Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Hank Azaria, best known for his runs on The Simpsons, on Ray Donovan, and on the series Brockmire, has reportedly been cast as Apple CEO Tim Cook in the upcoming Showtime series Super Pumped. First reported by Variety, the move would join Azaria with co-stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Kerry Bishé.

Long planned as an anthology series based off of the book of the same name by Mike Isaac, the first season of Super Pumped plans to detail the rise of Uber's ride-sharing empire, with future seasons expected to move to different stories from the world of business. Gordon-Levitt is set to star as Uber CEO Travis Kalanik, with Chandler portraying his mentor, Texas businessman Bill Gurley. Bishé will star as Austin Geidt, Uber's fourth employee and current head of strategy for the company's Advanced Technologies Group.

Showtime did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation of the news.