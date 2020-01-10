Hang a decorative room heater on your wall for $69.95

Invroheat

Today's deal is for a product I love in principle, though I'm not yet sure about the execution. It's a totally silent space heater that's also wall art! And it's on sale for the lowest price to date: For a limited time, Invroheat's decorative wall-hanging infrared space heaters are just $69.95 at Amazon. Regular price when purchased from Invroheat proper: $129.99. (They're on sale there as well, and you can find a New York Flatiron design that's not available from Amazon.)

Amazon carries eight different styles, everything from beach scenes to abstracts to animals. (Amazon also has the agate design that's currently sold out at Invroheat.) Each one measures 22 inches wide by 40 inches tall and hangs on an included clear-plastic wall hook.

Basically, you hang it, plug it in and flip the power switch. (Curiously, several Amazon reviews complain there's no such switch. Maybe because it's not part of the power cord? It's actually located along the bottom edge of the heater.) There's an autoshutoff feature as well, though it's not clear exactly when that kicks in.

Now for a reality check: Invroheat says the heater is designed for rooms no larger than 12 by 12 feet. Within such a space it can raise the temperature by 10-15 degrees Fahrenheit. Thus, I'd consider this for a small bedroom, dorm room, office or the like. Unfortunately, it's not recommended for use in bathrooms, which is where a space heater is so often needed.

I haven't tested one myself, though I'm hoping to get a sample so I can share some hands-on experience the next time there's a sale. In the meantime, the heaters earned a 4.1-star average rating from about 40 Amazon customers. I strongly recommend reading the FAQ page so you know what to expect.

Google's Pixel 4 just got a much-needed $228 price cut

Sarah Tew/CNET

When the Google Pixel 4 arrived just a couple months ago, we were enamored with its great camera and useful software. But the $799 price tag felt high given certain limitations -- and the growing number of less expensive competitors.

Now we're getting somewhere. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the unlocked Google Pixel 4 (64GB) in Clear White for $571, the lowest price to date. You can also get it in Just Black for 99 cents more.

Weirdly, that price puts the Pixel 4 well below the Pixel 3, which Google still lists at $799. (That said, Amazon currently has the Pixel 3 (128GB) in Not Pink for $478.60.) It's also closer to the likes of the OnePlus 7T and Samsung Galaxy S10, which have twice as much storage.

For more comparisons, and to decide whether this is the right phone for you, check out Lynn La's Google Pixel 4 review.

