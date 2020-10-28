Hands-on with the new $50 Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

It's new mice season for Logitech. After recently releasing its MX Anywhere 3 and MX Master for Mac, it's adding the Ergo M575 Wireless Trackball to its Ergo Series lineup. The M575 is a little smaller and little less swanky feeling than its , but at $50, it costs half the price and replaces the .

I'm a fan of trackballs and they're good for people who have limited desk space within which to move around a standard mouse. With a trackball, the device remains stationary and you use your thumb to maneuver the trackball.

The M575 doesn't feel as sturdily built as the MX Ergo (yes, it's lighter) and the trackball doesn't feel quite as precise as the MX Ergo's. Also, the MX Ergo allows you to pair with a second device -- and switch between them -- while this model doesn't. All that said, while I prefer the MX Ergo, I didn't feel I lost that much with the Ergo M575 and its upgraded design (from the M570) fit my medium-sized hand well.

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Indeed, Logitech seems to be targeting people with more diverse hand sizes with its latest mice. It says the Ergo M575's "ergonomic design allows for a wide range of hand sizes to rest on the sculpted shape" and the "angled scroll wheel keeps your fingers in a more natural and comfortable position."

Available in graphite and off-white colors for right-handed people, the trackball runs on a single AA battery and includes Logitech's USB Unifying Receiver (requires USB-A) for Windows and Mac PCs, which can be stored in the battery compartment. Thankfully, you can also connect via Bluetooth and not use the USB dongle, which I ended up doing with an Apple PowerBook Pro. Logitech's Options software allows you to customize the buttons to your preferences.

The , so maybe we'll see the M575 come down in a bit in due time. But if you like trackballs but found the MX Ergo a little out of your price range, the M575 is a good alternative for less.