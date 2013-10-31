Hands-on Nexus 5, KitKat pics and details pop up online

Google+,Yusuf Islam

New photos and details of both Google's forthcoming Nexus 5 smartphone and the Android 4.4 KitKat operating system running it have popped up all over the Internet from sources claiming they've gone hands-on with the device.

From a Google+ profile page to Italian and German Android sites to Reddit and more, the early news confirms the story we've been putting together one piece at a time: that the LG-made Nexus 5 smartphone will feature a 5-inch 1080p HD screen and run Android 4.4 on a 2.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 CPU with Adreno 330 graphics.

The various sites go on to collectively confirm an always-on microphone for touchless voice control, a feature that's also on the Motorola Moto X, and a backup solution similar to Apple's iCloud.

Physically, the device looks similar to the LG G2, with rounded corners and a black backing, but with Nexus branding on the back and none of the G2's back-panel controls for volume and power.

It isn't clear what the camera specs are, but the photos do show an enlarged module on the upper left of the back panel, with what looks like an LED flash just below.

Reddit user bckbck/throwawaynexus5guy says that the Nexus 5 will have 17 hours of talk time, 8 hours of Web surfing, and 6 hours of video playback. I'd hold out for the official specs, though.

The price is expected to come in at around $349 for the unlocked device, which is rumored to go on sale November 1 through carriers and through Google's Play store in both black and white.

Google's Nexus devices run the stock version of the operating system, which Google just renamed from Key Lime Pie to KitKat. Keep your ears and eyes peeled for official news from Google, which we can anticipate any moment now.