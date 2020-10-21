Hands-free vacuuming: Get this self-emptying robot vacuum for $424

Neabot

You wanted a robot vacuum so you didn't have to clean the house yourself, yet here you are emptying the vacuum's bin by hand. A self-emptying robot vacuum kicks that particular can down the road, since you only need to empty the trash once a month or so. But models like the Roomba S9 Plus are crazy expensive, priced over $1,000. If you want to step up to a self-emptying vacuum for less than half that price, now you can get the . You're stacking a virtual layer cake of discounts to get that price. Usually $600, it's marked down to $499 at Amazon right now. Be sure to click the coupon on the product page, and also apply the exclusive discount code Dave1010 to bring the price all the way down to $424.

The Neabot self-emptying robot vacuum started on Kickstarter, but it's now shipping in volume at retail. The robot seems to have learned something from pretty much every other vacuum on the market, and its feature list is surprisingly long.

Take the self-emptying dock, for example. Yes, it empties itself when it returns to the dock and starts charging. And when it's time to finally discard the waste bag, you'll find it even has a clever little cardboard valve you can close before you pull it out of the dock, so there's no chance for any dirt to fall out as you get it into the trash can.

The robot itself is fairly powerful -- it has three levels of suction power with a maximum of 2,700 Pa -- and automatically adjusts itself as needed while cleaning. It follows a Z-shaped cleaning pattern and includes lidar sensors (like the new iPhone 12 Pro) to keep track of where it is in the house.

Using the mobile app, you can set up a cleaning schedule, as well as customize the cleaning session by marking up a map of your house. You can add no-go zones and name specific rooms so you can direct it to go directly to the kitchen to clean up a spill, for example. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

Overall, this is a great alternative to the overpriced Roomba self-emptying models, and competes head-on with more affordable robots like the . The only difference is that, at least for the moment, Neabot has just about the best price around.

