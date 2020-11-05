Hands-free vacuuming: Get this self-emptying robot vacuum for $415, an all-time low

Neabot

You wanted a robot vacuum so you didn't have to clean the house yourself, yet here you are emptying the vacuum's bin by hand. A self-emptying robot vacuum kicks that particular can down the road, since you only need to empty the trash once a month or so. But models like the Roomba S9 Plus are crazy expensive, priced over $1,000. If you want to step up to a self-emptying vacuum for less than half that price, now you can get the when you apply coupon code CNETNBT at checkout.

Not long ago, I told you about a deal that would net you the Neabot for $424, but thanks to a CNET exclusive at Daily Steals, it's now $9 less than that and the lowest price I've ever seen for this vacuum, anywhere.

The Neabot self-emptying robot vacuum started on Kickstarter, but it's now shipping in volume at retail. The robot seems to have learned something from pretty much every other vacuum on the market, and its feature list is surprisingly long.

Take the self-emptying dock, for example. Yes, it empties itself when it returns to the dock and starts charging. And when it's time to finally discard the waste bag, you'll find it even has a clever little cardboard valve you can close before you pull it out of the dock, so there's no chance for any dirt to fall out as you get it into the trash can.

The robot itself is fairly powerful -- it has three levels of suction power with a maximum of 2,700 Pa -- and automatically adjusts itself as needed while cleaning. It follows a Z-shaped cleaning pattern and includes lidar sensors (like the new iPhone 12 Pro) to keep track of where it is in the house.

Using the mobile app, you can set up a cleaning schedule, as well as customize the cleaning session by marking up a map of your house. You can add no-go zones and name specific rooms so you can direct it to go directly to the kitchen to clean up a spill, for example. It's also compatible with Alexa and Google Home.

I've been using the Neabot in my own home for a few weeks, and I'm pretty happy with its performance. It frustrated me initially, though, because it seems more susceptible to getting hung up, trapped, and sabotaged by common household obstacles. The vacuum was obsessed with a particular floor lamp, for example, which has a base just high enough to derail it Every. Single. Time. It tried to clean that part of the room. But I powered through, knowing that as soon as it completed one good map of the house, I could mark out no-go zones. I did, and it's been awesome ever since. My early patience paid off.

Overall, this is a great alternative to the overpriced Roomba self-emptying models, and competes head-on with more affordable robots like the . The only difference is that, at least for the moment, Neabot has just about the best price around.

This article was published previously. It has been updated with the latest pricing.

