Hell on wheels: It's Google's latest mad robot

Boston Dynamics/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

We're girding ourselves for our robot overlords, but we're not entirely sure what they're going to look like.

Fortunately, there's Boston Dynamics. This fine Google-owned company creates robots that do the sorts of things we wish we could.

Who could forget its marvelous robo-dogs? They carried so much for the US Marines. The only slight drawback is that they made so much noise that the enemy could hear them coming from far away.

On Monday, the company officially unveiled its latest creation. It's called Handle. It may, for all I know, be the Messiah.

For here is a, well, what? A British fridge door perched on top of discarded parts from a car production line and the wheels from two circus-discarded unicycles.

Yet watch it move and you may experience several sensations, not all of them comfortable.

It rolls around. It performs pirouettes that you last saw during the Olympic dressage competition. And it can pick up a 100-pound crate with ease.

It also jumps fences and rolls down stairs like a slightly inebriated teen at his first frat party.

For now, this is a research robot that stands 6 feet 6 inches tall and leaps 4 feet in the air. I'm astonished that the Philadelphia 76ers haven't already signed it.

Perhaps one drawback is that its maximum speed is a mere 9mph and it can only go 15 miles without a recharge.

I feel sure, though, that if I saw this thing rolling toward me, I'd swiftly get out of its way.

Actually, I could just bend down a little and Handle would simply jump over me.

