Handbag bonanza: Save big on Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Everyone has a favorite accessory. Some folks like shoes, but I prefer handbags. I like a well-made, long-lasting handbag that I can carry around with me every day without concern of it breaking down after a few months of use. If you like handbags and, by extension, anything fashionable that can hold your stuff, then you'll love these deals from Kate Spade, Coach Outlet, Coach and Michael Kors.

Kate Spade has a deal for using the offer code EXTRA30. Coach Outlet is up to . Michael Kors is running a holiday event for . And Coach is or more when using the code DEC25 at checkout.

Kate Spade If you've always wanted a Kate Spade handbag or accessory, check out this sale for 30% off when you use the code EXTRA30. Kate Spade's refined aesthetic and construction makes its handbags, wallets and accessories chic and fun to carry around.

Coach As one of the most sought-after handbag brands, Coach is the real deal. Right now, you can get $25 off full-price orders of $250 when you use DEC25 at checkout. Coach bags are made on trend and higher quality materials. A bag from Coach won't hurt your wallet one bit with this deal.

Michael Kors The famed Michael Kors is known for his fashion and was (or is depending on the person) considered a high-end luxury bag brand. No matter where you fall on this luxury brand wagon, everything is on sale and up for grabs.