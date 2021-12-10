Handbag bonanza: Save big on Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and more

Everyone has a favorite accessory. Some folks like shoes, but I prefer handbags. I like a well-made, long-lasting handbag that I can carry around with me every day without concern of it breaking down after a few months of use. If you like handbags and, by extension, anything fashionable that can hold your stuff, then you'll love these deals from Kate Spade, Coach Outlet, Coach and Michael Kors.
Kate Spade has a deal for 30% off using the offer code EXTRA30. Coach Outlet is up to 70% off select styles. Michael Kors is running a holiday event for 25% off, plus up to additional 60% off on select items . And Coach is $25 off full-price on orders of $250 or more when using the code DEC25 at checkout.
If you've always wanted a Kate Spade handbag or accessory, check out this sale for 30% off when you use the code EXTRA30. Kate Spade's refined aesthetic and construction makes its handbags, wallets and accessories chic and fun to carry around.
As one of the most sought-after handbag brands, Coach is the real deal. Right now, you can get $25 off full-price orders of $250 when you use DEC25 at checkout. Coach bags are made on trend and higher quality materials. A bag from Coach won't hurt your wallet one bit with this deal.
The famed Michael Kors is known for his fashion and was (or is depending on the person) considered a high-end luxury bag brand. No matter where you fall on this luxury brand wagon, everything is on sale and up for grabs.
Coach Outlet is Coach, but of a "lower" quality. These bags are typically deeply discounted versions that are usually out of style, but they are still of quality and have the name attached to them.