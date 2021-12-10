Live: The Game Awards 2021: Every winner and trailer Julian Assange can be extradited to US, judge rules CNET names best tech products of 2021 Star Wars: Eclipse game Cowboy Bebop canceled PS5 restock tracker
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Handbag bonanza: Save big on Kate Spade, Coach, Michael Kors and more

Get the handbag of your dreams at some of the lowest prices right now.

Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

Everyone has a favorite accessory. Some folks like shoes, but I prefer handbags. I like a well-made, long-lasting handbag that I can carry around with me every day without concern of it breaking down after a few months of use. If you like handbags and, by extension, anything fashionable that can hold your stuff, then you'll love these deals from Kate Spade, Coach Outlet, Coach and Michael Kors. 

Kate Spade has a deal for 30% off using the offer code EXTRA30. Coach Outlet is up to 70% off select styles. Michael Kors is running a holiday event for 25% off, plus up to additional 60% off on select items . And Coach is $25 off full-price on orders of $250 or more when using the code DEC25 at checkout.

Kate Spade

Save 30% off
Kate Spade

If you've always wanted a Kate Spade handbag or accessory, check out this sale for 30% off when you use the code EXTRA30. Kate Spade's refined aesthetic and construction makes its handbags, wallets and accessories chic and fun to carry around.

See at Kate Spade

Coach

Save $25 off full-price orders of $250 or more
Coach

As one of the most sought-after handbag brands, Coach is the real deal. Right now, you can get $25 off full-price orders of $250 when you use DEC25 at checkout. Coach bags are made on trend and higher quality materials. A bag from Coach won't hurt your wallet one bit with this deal.

See at Coach

Michael Kors

Save 25%, plus up to 60% off select styles
Michael Kors

The famed Michael Kors is known for his fashion and was (or is depending on the person) considered a high-end luxury bag brand. No matter where you fall on this luxury brand wagon, everything is on sale and up for grabs.

See at Michael Kors

Coach Outlet

Save up to 70% off
Coach Outlet

Coach Outlet is Coach, but of a "lower" quality. These bags are typically deeply discounted versions that are usually out of style, but they are still of quality and have the name attached to them. 

See at Coach Outlet