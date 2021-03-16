Hand-drawn horror game Mundaun is a chilling mystery steeped in Swiss folklore

MWM Interactive

Mundaun -- a new hand-penciled horror game from creator Michel Ziegler's studio Hidden Fields -- beckons gamers into a dark, sinister mystery in the Swiss Alps. In the chillingly atmospheric game, you play as Curdin, a young man whose grandfather recently died under mysterious circumstances. Curdin ventures to Mundaun, a valley in the Alps, in search of the truth.

As Curdin's journey unfolds, he learns more about the town and events that took place long before he was born. Every action has a repercussion that gives players a branching narrative. The devil -- perhaps literally -- lies in the details for this game, which has a quiet, eerie energy similar to films like 2019's Midsommar and 2016's The Witch.

MWM Interactive

Ziegler, who began working on Mundaun in 2014, steeped his haunting passion project in the Swiss region of Grisons' myths, folklore and culture like The Devil's Bridge. In a series of behind-the-scenes videos, Ziegler shows how elements of the real-life Mundaun appear in the game.

"It is surreal to finally be able to share Mundaun with players across the world. It has certainly been an emotional roller coaster working on the project for so many years," Ziegler said in a press release. "The Alps hold a special place in my heart, and I wanted to create an experience that embodies my summer trips as a child, while paying homage to the brilliant but dark folklore of the region."

Mundaun has a lot going for it -- the story and its examination of generational connections and fear, the atmosphere, the music and the rich injection of legend from Switzerland. While the hand-penciled art completely lends itself to the haunting story, the monochromatic color scheme can sometimes be confusing in the first-person game when you're trying to navigate certain areas.

You can check out Mundaun now on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam and the Epic Games Store for $20. Mundaun arrives for Nintendo Switch in April 2021.

For more, check out CNET's Best gaming laptops in 2021 and Xbox Game Pass: 22 awesome Xbox and PC games to play now.



