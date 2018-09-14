Han Solo frozen in carbonite is your new favorite Halloween costume

Rudie's Costume Company

Trick or treat! Please thaw me out!

This Halloween, Star Wars fans can relive one of Han Solo's more painful moments from The Empire Strikes Back. A new inflatable costume from Rubie's Costume Company lets fans walk around as Solo when he was frozen in carbonite.

Rubie's didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but this isn't the only Han-in-carbonite product the company sells. There's also a candy dish, a foam statue and a wall decoration, all featuring poor, gray Han in that famous hands-up pose. Rubie's is the manufacturer, so you'll have to find the product at a retailer, but it's already showing up at Entertainment Earth for $59.99 (£45, AU$83).

The costume, which looks like the world's weirdest air mattress, comes with its own battery-operated fan to blow it up, plus a mask and gloves. There are straps on the back to hold it on, which makes sense for costume stability but might also add up to an awkward party experience. Hope you don't have to use the Little Han's room without assistance!

The costume is scheduled for release sometime this month.