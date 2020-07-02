Hamilton hits Disney Plus

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.
Disney Plus just added that little Broadway musical, Hamilton. I've heard it is the story of Hamilton "Ham" Porter, a kid who played baseball in a sandlot. Then I heard that description was incorrect. Instead, it is the story of Alexander Hamilton, a founding father of the US. I do not know if that Hamilton played in a sandlot of any kind.
Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Mad Men left Netflix recently, but will shortly be back online at Amazon's IMDB TV starting on July 15.
Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:
