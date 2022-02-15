Halo series renewed for a second season before first season even airs

Paramount Plus

The Halo TV series hasn't even aired a single episode yet, but Paramount Plus has already renewed the show for a second season. The news came out of the Paramount (formerly ViacomCBS) investor presentation on Tuesday. The show is scheduled to launch its first season on March 24 on the streaming service. David Wiener will be the season-two showrunner, replacing season-one showrunners Steven Kane and Kyle Killen.

The series stars Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief Spartan John-117. Natascha McElhone plays Dr. Halsey, the scientist who's genetically engineering super-soldiers to fight the alien alliance known as The Covenant. Jen Taylor plays Cortana, described as "the most advanced AI in human history." The show's cast also includes Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Bentley Kalu, Kate Kennedy, Charlie Murphy, Danny Sapani and Bokeem Woodbine.

The show's first trailer came out Feb. 1.

Halo the video game came out in 2001 for Xbox. Since then, more than 82 million copies have been sold, and it's grossed more than $6 billion. The game's universe has since expanded well beyond video games, with books, graphic novels, comic books, movies and more.