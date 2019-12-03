Halo makes its triumphant return to PCs

Microsoft

Halo is a mainstay for the Xbox platform, but the first two games of the popular sci-fi shooter were available on the PC. A new collection will bring all the core games in the franchise to Windows computers to be played at the best graphics a computer can handle.

Halo: Master Chief Collection is now available on PCs via the Windows Store and for the first time on Steam for $39.99. The games in the collection will release throughout 2020 with the first game coming out Tuesday, Halo: Reach. The other games are Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4. Halo: Reach, can be purchased on its own for $9.99. It will also include crossplay between the Steam and Windows version of the game.

Halo: Reach is also now available on Xbox Games Pass.

Developed originally by Bungie, Halo was originally set for release on Mac and PCs until Microsoft acquired the studio. The developer was then tasked to bring the game to the Xbox as its premiere launch title in 2001. A PC version of the game came later in 2003. The sequel, Halo 2, released in 2004 for the Xbox, and its Windows Vista counterpart showed up in 2007. The rest of the series stayed on the Xbox platforms developed by Microsoft's Halo-exclusive developer, 343 Industries.