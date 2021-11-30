Halo Infinite's final campaign trailer will get you hyped

Xbox Game Studios

It's been a long and arduous journey, but we're almost there. Halo Infinite's campaign launches on Dec. 8, and to build hype for the impending intergalactic bonanza Xbox Game Studios has pushed out a new trailer for the big day.

If you're wondering if the campaign is even worth getting excited about, since we've already been playing Halo Infinite's fantastic multiplayer for free over the past two weeks, this trailer may sway you. Spoiler: It's two minutes of the Master Chief wrecking shop.

Halo Infinite has had a rough run in the last few years. It was meant to launch last November alongside the Xbox Series X|S, but fan reception to a July 2020 showcase of the game was spectacularly hostile, which particular criticism of the sub-par graphics, leading in part to Infinite being delayed. The studio behind the game, 343 Industries, also had some internal development issues, including the loss of director Chris Lee late last year.

Unusually for a blockbuster title, Halo Infinite is split into two parts. First, there's the free-to-play multiplayer which fans have been playing since Nov. 15. Second is the campaign, which you can buy for full retail price or play via Game Pass from Dec. 8. It's being touted as the biggest Halo ever, integrating open world elements that made games like Metal Gear Solid 5 and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild so revered.