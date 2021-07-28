Halo Infinite multiplayer beta kicks off this week

Microsoft

Microsoft is giving a select group of Xbox and PC players a chance to play the highly anticipated Halo Infinite's multiplayer modes over the coming days. Some people who've signed up to be Halo Insiders will be invited to join the first "multiplayer technical preview," which runs Thursday, July 29, to Sunday, Aug. 1.

The game is coming to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC in late 2021.

This weekend's preview will let you fight AI-controlled bots — a first for the series — across three maps in teams of four, and developer 343 Industries noted that the experience will evolve throughout the weekend.

"We're going to intentionally start things off slow to help everyone get acclimated but as the community gets up to speed and slays copious amount of bots our goal is to crank things up to provide greater challenge and variety," it wrote.

The developer will also more share more details about the preview in a livestream at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT).

