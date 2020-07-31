Halo Infinite leak suggests multiplayer will be free-to-play, support 120 FPS

Microsoft

Halo Infinite may offer its multiplayer segment in a free-to-play package. The Irish branch of Smyths Toys briefly included details about Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox One shooter on a promotional page, as previously reported by The Verge.

"Enjoy up to 120 FPS and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay with Xbox Series X," the listing said.

The apparent leak was corroborated by Twitter user Klobrille.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

