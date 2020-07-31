CNET también está disponible en español.

Halo Infinite leak suggests multiplayer will be free-to-play, support 120 FPS

A product listing touted the Xbox Series X and Xbox One shooter's new features before being removed.

Master Chief might be able to move at 120 FPS in Halo Infinite's multiplayer.

 Microsoft

Halo Infinite may offer its multiplayer segment in a free-to-play package. The Irish branch of Smyths Toys briefly included details about Microsoft's upcoming Xbox Series X and Xbox One shooter on a promotional page, as previously reported by The Verge.

"Enjoy up to 120 FPS and greatly reduced load times creating seamless gameplay with Xbox Series X," the listing said. 

The apparent leak was corroborated by Twitter user Klobrille.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.