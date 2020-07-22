CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Second stimulus check Coronavirus vaccine trials MLB is back Rocket League for free Ghost of Tsushima Comic-Con 2020 iOS 14 hands-on TikTok ban explainer

Halo Infinite art hits you with nostalgia for 2001 original

It comes a day before Microsoft's Xbox Series X games showcase.

Listen
- 00:22
halo-infinite-art
Microsoft

You may not have been expecting a wave of nostalgia for Halo: Combat Evolved, but Microsoft on Wednesday surprised gamers with some fresh Halo Infinite art that harkens back to the 2001 game. The upcoming sequel will be released on the company's Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

The art reveal comes a day before Microsoft's Xbox Series X games showcase.

This story will be updated shortly.