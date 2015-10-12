Halo 5's stats API will be available to everyone

In addition to announcing the launch day Halo 5: Guardians multiplayer playlists today, developer 343 Industries revealed that it is opening up the game's application program interface (API) for everyone. What this means is that anyone can take player statistics from the game to build new websites or apps. 343 says giving players access to game data was a "top priority" during the course of Halo 5's development.

Microsoft

Halo 5's API will give developers access to the following:

Service Record (Life-to-date stats for each player)

Match History (Access to each match played)

Carnage Report (Complete statistical breakdown for each player in a match)

"Giving the community the ability to compile stats will allow developers to craft their own statistical story and experiences," 343 said.

This doesn't replace the API's existing functionality on Halo Waypoint and the Halo Channel, however.

Right now, the Halo 5 API is in private beta. 343 is working with professional and community organizations, including gaming leagues such as the ESL and MLG, as well as community sites like Halo Charts and Halo Tracker. The Halo 5 API will be available to everyone else "around the same time" that the game launches.

"We know you'll surprise and delight us with inventive and unexpected uses, and we can't wait to see what you develop and share with the Halo community later this year and beyond," 343 said.

The Halo 5 release date is set for October 27 exclusively for Xbox One.