Halo 3 lets PC players finish the fight on July 14

Halo 3 will finally make its PC debut on July 14 as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection. The 2007 classic originally released for the Xbox 360 console is the concluding chapter of the original Halo trilogy. The collection includes six games released over time, with each game polished specifically for play on modern PCs.

On July 14, you'll be able to buy Halo 3 or play it through Microsoft's subscription service Xbox Game Pass for PC. The Collection costs $40 for all six games. The Xbox site hasn't listed a price for buying Halo 3 individually yet. The other individual games in the collection each cost $10.

