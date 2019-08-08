Halloween 2019: The coolest decorations you can get on Amazon

Maoyue/Amazon

Getting a head start on your haunted house? You're going to need the coolest Halloween decorations you can buy online. All of these options have at least a four-star Amazon review ... and at least one human soul trapped within. Just kidding about that last part. (Or are we?)

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Seasonal Visions/Amazon Sure, this may seem like a lot to spend on a life-size clown you can never unsee, but consider that this prop can be motion activated, step-pad activated or just set to be twitching 24/7. It can detect movement from up to 10 feet away. Once assembled and plugged in, the prop's eyes light up and its mouth moves, letting out a haunting cackle over a background of hair-raising circus music while it jerks like a clown possessed.

Top Race/Amazon Haunt anyone you want with this flying ghost drone. Its creepy blood-stained fabric body can soar over the neighborhood, illuminated by its spooky colored lights, grabbing attention (or maybe... your soooouuuuul). The battery-operated drone can fly for around for up to eight minutes -- just enough for you to get your scares in and then make a run for it. Or maybe you're looking for a really, really good drone to hang your own ghost on? These are the best drones for 2019.

Maoyue/Amazon These witch hat lights will add some Halloween delight to your yard decorations. For $29.99, you get a string of eight multicolored witch hats. Worried about rain? These lights have an IP65 waterproof rating, which means they can stand up to soggy outdoor conditions. Plus, they lights include eight different modes to keep your trick-or-treaters entertained: flash, twinkle, waves, sequential, slow-glow, chasing, slow fade and steady on. Looking for more cool lights your neighbors definitely won't have? Check out these spooky flame light bulbs that give off a fiery effect without having to use any actual fire.

Ghoul-Tone/Amazon The sounds of yesteryear will fill your home once someone walks past this spooky antique radio. This vintage-style sound- and motion-activated radio will play haunting music, static-y sounds and humorous, Halloween-appropriate fake commercials. Plus, the machine emits a soft glow from its many lights. Or maybe you want to play real Halloween music or tell spooky jokes? Those are just some of the Halloween tricks you can try with Alexa.

Get Out!/Amazon Want to create the eerie look of fog with the simple touch of a button? This fog machine, with a shooting range of about 26 feet, has both wireless and wired remotes so you can easily flood your yard (or anywhere you choose) with non-toxic fog. The Halloween must-have features three LED light colors to make your spooky scene your favorite creepy color and has a liquid tank that holds up to 1.5 liters of fog juice (not included).