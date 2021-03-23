Half-Life: Alyx is 40% off on Steam right now

Enlarge Image Valve

Half-Life: Alyx is the best reason for a gamer to own a VR headset, and now it's 40% off. The critically acclaimed game is one of many at a great discount on Steam right now, as Valve, the studio behind both Half-Life and Steam, has kicked off a week-long sale.

Half-Life: Alyx launched last March, free for owners of Valve's Index VR headset and $60 for everyone else. It's now $36 until April 1. As will come as no surprise to those who've followed Valve's record of success, Half-Life: Alyx has received widespread praise, with a score of 93 on Metacritic.

"As it concludes, Half-Life: Alyx hits you with something unforgettable, transcending VR tropes for one of gaming's greatest moments," Michael Higham wrote in his review for GameSpot, our sister site.

Half-Life: Alyx follows Alyx Vance, a character introduced in 2004's Half-Life 2. In the original Half-Life, you play as Gordon Freeman, a survivor of an experiment gone wrong that accidentally opens an inter-dimensional portal. By the time Half-Life 2 starts, Earth has already been conquered by an alien race called The Combine. In Half-Life: Alyx, you mount a resistance movement against the inter-dimensional threat.

Alyx is one of several games discounted on Steam until April 1. Other notable sales include (20% off) (33% off), (80% off) and (60% off).