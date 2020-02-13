Half-Life: Alyx gets March 23 release date

Valve

Valve has announced Half-Life: Alyx will be released in just six weeks, with the virtual reality game launching on March 23 on Steam. It's set between Half-Life and Half-Life 2 as a prequel to the second game.

The game is "the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine," according to Steam. "Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity's only chance for survival."

You'll need a VR headset to play the game, and you can pre-purchase it now for $53.99. Preorder bonuses will begin March 2, including Steam VR Home environments that are "inspired by locations in Half-Life: Alyx."

Valve announced Half-Life: Alyx back in November, revealing last month that it was almost done making the game ahead of its March launch.

Valve, which owns gaming platform Steam, also developed the games Portal, Half-Life, and Team Fortress before announcing way back in Feb. 2017 that it was working on three VR games.

The first Half-Life game came out in 1998, at the time being called "revolutionary" by CNET sister site GameSpot. Half-Life 2 dropped in 2004. Since then, we've been waiting for a third installment of the franchise while Half-Life 2: Episode One dropped in 2006 and Half-Life 2: Episode Two in 2007 as shorter games.