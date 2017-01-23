Trump's new Twitter rival: An onion in a plastic bag?

Twitter fame can be elusive, but it helps if you're a television celebrity who's also president of the United States. The @HalfOnionInABag account, created just a few days ago, has one main purpose: get more Twitter followers than Trump. On the surface, it's just half an onion in a plastic bag. Peel it back and you find a humorous attempt at trolling the new president.

The half-onion may ultimately end up crying at the futility of its task. Trump's Twitter account currently has 21.6 million followers while the onion has managed to rally 141,000 in its first few days of existence. That's pretty good, but still millions and millions away from its goal.

Half An Onion seems focused on retaining a sense of humor during divisive times. For example, it tweets about plans to write a book titled "Half Onion in a Bag: The Art of the Meal." Its greatest ambitions (other than topping Trump's Twitter followers) are to be used on a hamburger or in an omelet. The onion also delivers tweets in support of Trump protesters.

Twitter users seem happy to embrace the oddness of the onion, which even converted at least one onion-hater:

There are still a lot of unanswered questions here. Like, what kind of onion is it? Yellow? Vidalia? Walla Walla? What happened to the other half of the onion? How long will the remaining half stay fresh? Half An Onion responded to a query about its type with "The onion represents ALL onions."

For now, the human behind Half An Onion remains a mystery, though the person tells CNET, "I don't plan to remain anonymous forever."

When asked about the inspiration behind the Twitter persona, Half An Onion says it came out of a sense of frustration on Inauguration Day, writing, "I wanted to make some noise and make some people laugh in the process because I think we're gonna all need a good dose of humor to get through this."

Update, January 23 at 10:48 a.m. PT: This story has been updated to include information from a direct-message exchange with Half An Onion.

