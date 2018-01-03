Hair analyzer will take a deep look inside those split ends

Enlarge Image Henkel Beauty Care

Haircare companies have long created lines of products to address the particular needs of your hair, whether it's curly, color-treated or chemically straightened. A line of beauty salons have taken that concept further with the creation of a device designed to look inside your hair to see what you really need.

Today Henkel Beauty Care announced its creation of the Schwarzkopf Professional SalonLab, a system in which a handheld, Bluetooth-connected device analyzes your strands. The SalonLab device then talks to an app, which comes up with a customized shampoo formula. The hair analyzer is about the size of a smartphone, and you run it through your hair from root to tip. It contains near-infrared and visible light sensors to measure inner hair quality, moisture level and true hair color. The company said the hair analyzer will work with a variety of hair textures and colors.

The analyzer isn't meant to replace the expertise of stylists. Instead, the tech provides the experts with more information to take care of your hair, said Marie-Eve Schroeder, chief marketing officer at Henkel Beauty Care.

"A good and trained hairdresser can tell if hair is damaged, but they could never look into the hair," she said.

The SalonLab system will be available for customers in Schwarzkopf Professional hair salons in the United States and Europe in 2018. Consultations are free, but there are costs associated with hair care.