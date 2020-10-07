Take 20% off these funky, retro toasters and tea kettles

If you're a total retro-holic, the Haden line of 1950s-inspired electric kettle and toasters will likely grab your attention. Even better, they're all 20% off at Best Buy right now as one of its daily deals (that means today only, people). The sale includes some total throwback toasters in various sizes and colors along with a few ergonomic, electric kettles oozing with vintage flair. See more on the discounted retro-chic appliances below and check out the full line of Haden small appliances, currently on sale at Best Buy. All include free shipping or same-day, in-store pickup.
Available in fire engine red and cream, this electric kettle with retro feel heats water very fast via 1,500 watts of boiling power. Oh, and it looks really cool doing it.
A toaster that adds retro charm to your countertop? I'm listening.
This electric kettle is available in this soothing sage green or a subtle putty beige. An easy-to-remove hard water filter helps prevent limescale in your tea.
This vintage toaster not only looks good but has all the fancy features too, including browning control and defrost and reheat settings that let you cook your toast just the way you like it. Plus, it has a removable crumb tray for easy cleaning and adjustable slots that help fit bread of any thickness. Available in turquoise or as a slightly different model in slate gray.
