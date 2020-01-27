Getty Images

Several NFL teams had their Twitter accounts hacked on Monday ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl game. Around 15 teams, including the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, were all targeted. The accounts had their profile images removed and some included messages from OurMine, the Saudi Arabia-based hacker group that appears to be responsible.

"We are here to show people that everything is hackable," a message on a handful of hacked accounts reads. "To improve your accounts security contact us."

Hi, we're Back (OuَrMine).

We are here to Show people that everything is hackable



to improve your accounts security

Contact us: contact@ourmine.org



For security services visit: ourmine. org



Follow @OurM1ne for news.

Let's Get #OurMineBack Trending on twitter — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 27, 2020

A Twitter representative confirmed the accounts were hacked, adding that the social media platform locked the compromised accounts as soon as it learned of the issue and is currently investigating the situation.