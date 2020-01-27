Several NFL teams had their Twitter accounts hacked on Monday ahead of this weekend's Super Bowl game. Around 15 teams, including the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, were all targeted. The accounts had their profile images removed and some included messages from OurMine, the Saudi Arabia-based hacker group that appears to be responsible.
"We are here to show people that everything is hackable," a message on a handful of hacked accounts reads. "To improve your accounts security contact us."
A Twitter representative confirmed the accounts were hacked, adding that the social media platform locked the compromised accounts as soon as it learned of the issue and is currently investigating the situation.
Hackers target NFL teams on Twitter ahead of Super Bowl
