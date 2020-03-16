For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
As government staff and healthcare workers scramble to respond to the widening pandemic of the coronavirus the US Health and Human Services Department discovered hackers attacked its systems Sunday night. Bloomberg, which reported the attack citing anonymous sources, said the hackers seemed focused on slowing the agency's response to the crisis, but "didn't do so in any meaningful way."
Hackers hit US health agency during coronavirus crisis
