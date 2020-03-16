Hackers hit US health agency during coronavirus crisis

James Martin/CNET

As government staff and healthcare workers scramble to respond to the widening pandemic of the coronavirus the US Health and Human Services Department discovered hackers attacked its systems Sunday night. Bloomberg, which reported the attack citing anonymous sources, said the hackers seemed focused on slowing the agency's response to the crisis, but "didn't do so in any meaningful way."

Bloomberg said the hackers don't appear to have taken any data, but instead attempted to sew confusion by sparking rumors of a national quarantine. The National Security Council sent a tweet late Sunday in part to halt those rumors, the sources said.

The government agency didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.