Hackers hit EA, steal source code for FIFA 21 and more

EA

Hackers tapped into the servers at Electronic Arts Thursday, making off with key game files for popular titles, including FIFA 21. The data is now reportedly up for sale on the dark web.

First reported by Vice, the hackers claim to have made off with 780GB of data from EA servers, including the source code for FIFA 21 and the code for its matchmaking server. Also snatched: the source code for Frostbite, the engine that powers popular EA titles like Battlefield.

EA confirmed the hack when we reached out, and noted that this was not a ransomware attack, and that no player data or personal info was included in the breached files.

"We are investigating a recent incident of intrusion into our network where a limited amount of game source code and related tools were stolen," an EA spokesperson told CNET. "No player data was accessed, and we have no reason to believe there is any risk to player privacy. Following the incident, we've already made security improvements and do not expect an impact on our games or our business. We are actively working with law enforcement officials and other experts as part of this ongoing criminal investigation."

The hack comes just before this year's E3 gaming conference, which kicks off on June 12.