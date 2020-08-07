Hackers flood dozens of Reddit communities with pro-Trump posts

Screenshot by ZDNet

A massive number of Reddit communities were taken over as part of an apparent large-scale hack Friday morning, with a flood of images and posts supporting President Trump's re-election campaign.

According to the site's users, the affected communities, called subreddits, all started seeing abrupt changes sometime around 10:00 am EST, with banner images changed to pro-Trump imagery and a tidal wave of posts declaring support for the President.

"An investigation is underway related to a series of vandalized communities," a Reddit spokesperson tells CNET. "It appears the source of the attacks were compromised moderator accounts. We are working to lock down those accounts and restore impacted communities."

As of writing this, the affected subreddits we've scanned so far seem to be back to normal.

"As you may have noticed our sub banner has changed quite a bit," wrote the mods of r/showerbeer at 10:55 AM. "This is a direct result of our mod team being hacked. Rest assured that we are working feverishly to remedy this issue.

"Today someone hacked one of our mods and hijacked the sub (fun!!!) so that everything looked...we'll go with "not football,'" said Reddit user jdpatric, a moderator of the r/NFL subreddit, which boasts over 1 million subscribers. "At any rate, we're rolling everything back to pre-meltdown and it seems to be going well."

According to ZDNet, where reporters tracked the hack as it happened, the list of affected subs includes:

r/NFL

r/49ers

r/TPB (The Pirate Bay's Reddit channel)

r/BlackMirror

r/Beer

r/Vancouver

r/Dallas

r/Gorillaz

r/Podcasts

r/freefolk

r/StartledCats

r/TheDailyZeitgeist

r/Supernatural

r/GRE

r/GMAT

r/greatbritishbakeoff

r/11foot8

r/truecrimepodcasts

r/Leafs

r/weddingplanning

r/Chadsriseup

r/bertstrips

r/CFB

Reddit users tracking the hack are reporting takeovers of numerous other subreddits Friday morning, including r/blackpeopletwitter, r/EDM, r/avengers and rPoliticalDiscussion.