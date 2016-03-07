Hackers are targeting your Apple computer for ransom (The 3:59, Ep. 5)

Mac users, beware.

Computers running Apple's Mac OS X software have traditionally escaped many of the attacks that hit PCs. But that may no longer be the case with the first instance of Macs getting hit by "ransomware," or software that clogs up your system until you pay to have it neutralized.

We also look at a coalition of companies looking to save the reputation of the hoverboard and honor the late Ray Tomlinson, the father of email, by discussing the impact that email has had on our lives.

