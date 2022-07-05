Hacker Allegedly Steals Personal Data of 1 Billion Chinese Citizens

A hacking group claimed to have obtained the personal data of 1 billion Chinese citizens from the Shanghai National Police database, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. If confirmed, the incident would represent one of the largest personal data breaches in history.

The vast trove of personal data is being offered for sale online for 10 bitcoin (about $200,000). The hackers said they had 24 terabytes of data, consisting of billions of personal records including names, birth dates, addresses, mobile phone numbers and national identification numbers.

In addition to the personal information allegedly included in the breach, the data also purportedly includes Chinese citizens' police case records and detailed information on crimes and incidents reported to authorities from 1995 to 2019, the Journal reported.

Though it isn't immediately known who was behind the leak or how they obtained the data, a user identified only as "ChinaDan" offered the data for sale on the hacking forum Breach Forums last week.