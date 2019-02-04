Gwyneth Paltrow signs Netflix deal to create a Goop show

Getty Images

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing Goop to Netflix.

The Avengers: Endgame star has signed a deal with Netflix in which her Goop lifestyle brand will produce a 30-minute docuseries focused on wellness, Variety first reported Monday and Goop confirmed. The show, set to debut in the fall, would be co-hosted by both Paltrow and Goop Chief Content Officer Elise Loehnen.

Loehnen told Variety that they chose Netflix since its core audience is definitely watching content on the service, and that the service can provide the type of production budget Goop was seeking for its stories.

"Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there's no better partner in that," Loehnen said regarding the deal. A team of 20 will produce the program, which plans to tackle mental, physical and sexual health topics.

Loehnen reportedly said Paltrow plans to ensure the show represents the Goop brand, calling it the actress's next "white space." Goop sells and writes about beauty, home, fashion and wellness products, seemingly from a holistic point of view.

"With this show, I think she's only really interested in opportunities where we can uniquely be ourselves and do things potentially disruptive," she told Variety.

In order to focus on the show, Goop also plans to pause production on its quarterly print magazine, which will resume after the show arrives to Netflix.

The deal is the latest high-profile signing for Netflix, which in the past year has included grabs like a content deal with Barack and Michelle Obama, the continuation of a deal that keeps Friends on the service through 2019 and an agreement that put Taylor Swift's Reputation concert on the service at the end of 2018. And Netflix is increasing prices in the US this year, since new subscribers are still signing up like crazy.

First published at 10:37 a.m. PT.

Update 2:59 p.m. PT: Adds confirmation from Goop.