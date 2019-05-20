CNET también está disponible en español.

Gwendoline Christie predicted the Game of Thrones ending in 2017

The Brienne of Tarth actress had it down cold nearly two years ago.

Perhaps Gwendoline Christie should be called the Three-Eyed Raven. The Brienne of Tarth actress seems to have taken a pretty clear look at the future in an interview with Extra in mid-2017

Huffington Post dug up the old video footage. Interviewer Mario Lopez asked Christie and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) who they thought would end up on the Iron Throne by the end of the show. Christie nailed it. Spoiler ahead!

In the final episode of Game of Thrones, Bran Stark took over as the ruler of the Six Kingdoms, giving us an ultimate answer to a question that has lingered across eight seasons of the show.

Coster-Waldau thought the odds were in Daenerys or the Night King's favor. 

"But don't you think it's going to be someone out of left field?" Christie replied. "I'm wondering if it might be Bran." She points to the way we saw the world from his perspective through his visions as evidence for her theory. 

Game of Thrones ends

Coster-Waldau argued that Bran's ascent to the throne didn't make sense. Christie suggested the chronology in the show might be more complicated than we thought, but that part of her theory didn't play out.

Christie wasn't the only one with foresight. Betting odds ahead of the finale airing favored Bran. The youngest surviving Stark seemed pretty chill about the whole thing. Maybe he looked into the past and saw Christie's interview and knew what to expect. 

