Guy with a TV for a head keeps leaving free TVs on people's porches

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

If you live in Virginia, a stranger might leave a vintage TV set on your front porch in the middle of the night.

On Sunday morning, people living in Henrico discovered old TV sets on their front porches. Almost 60 homes got the vintage TVs, according to ABC News.

Doorbell surveillance camera footage captured clues to the origin of the TV sets. One video, posted by NBC affiliate WSLS 10 on Monday, shows a mysterious man wearing what appears to be a DIY head covering resembling a monitor placing a vintage TV set on someone's front porch. Then he stealthily walks away.

"He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus," homeowner Jim Brooksbank told CBS affiliate WTVR-TV about the unusual delivery man. "I can't think of any technology or political point that would be valid here. It's just a senseless prank. We got an old tube-style TV, 13 inch."

The weird(er) thing is it looks like it's not just one person dropping off the old sets.

Lt. Matt Pecka with Henrico Police told WTVR-TV more than one person "wearing a mask resembling a television" dropped off TVs to "the majority of homes throughout the community."

This isn't the first time the TV Santa has visited Virginia homes. In 2018, more than 20 vintage TV sets were left by numerous front doors. No suspect was apprehended then either.

Henrico Police didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.