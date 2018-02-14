YouTube

An armed man allegedly drove 11 hours to break into the home of two YouTube stars, who hid in a closet until police arrived and shot him dead.

Based on police and court records, the Albuquerque Journal reported that local resident Christopher Giles traveled to Austin, Texas, on January 26 and broke into the home of Megan Turney, a gamer and cosplayer with an eponymous YouTube channel, and Gavin Free of YouTube channel Slo-Mo Guys.

When they heard glass breaking, the couple hid and called 911. Police said that two officers confronted Giles as he tried to drive away. Police said they heard a gunshot from the car and returned fire.

According to police, notes on Giles' phone included threats, particularly toward Free.

Turney and Free tweeted thanks to Austin police following the incident.

Thank y’all so, so much for each and every kind message today and a special thank you to the @Austin_Police for their quick response that night and their ongoing support during this difficult time. Heart you guys so much. ♥️ — Meg Turney (@megturney) February 13, 2018