Guitar great Eddie Van Halen dead at 65: 'Heaven will be electric tonight'

Getty Images

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at age 65. Van Halen's son, Wolfgang, confirmed the news Tuesday on Twitter, citing his father's "long and arduous battle with cancer."

Van Halen died at St. Johns Hospital in Santa Monica, California, of throat cancer, with his wife Janie, son Wolfgang and his older brother, Alex, at his side, according to TMZ, which first reported the musician's death. The news of his passing is trending on Twitter, with fans and fellow musicians expressing condolences and sharing memories of the iconic guitarist's impact on music.

"Heaven will be electric tonight," Lenny Kravitz tweeted.

Legendary guitar and musical innovator Edward Van Halen. 1955-2020. Heaven will be electric tonight. pic.twitter.com/hdLd7atI74 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) October 6, 2020

Wow, this is tough. Eddie Van Halen was an absolute titan. He changed everything. He played with fire & joy, reckless abandon & absolute precision. Thank you for the endless refills of inspiration, Eddie. I will always listen to your playing and be both awed and inspired. #evh pic.twitter.com/I1TB6stYYH — Vertical Horizon (@VerticalHorizon) October 6, 2020

Sad to hear Eddie Van Halen has passed away. A guitar innovator with a fierce spirit of musical and technical exploration. Prayers and thoughts with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/TI4ipeIXbR — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) October 6, 2020

Eddie and Alex formed their instrumental hard rock band, Van Halen, in Pasadena in 1972. Eddie played guitar, with Alex on drums, David Lee Roth singing and Michael Anthony on bass.

The band went through various changes over the years, including Roth leaving in the mid-'80s, only to return several times to take on the role of lead singer. In 2006, Wolfgang, Van Halen's son with ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli, replaced Anthony on bass. The band is best known for hits including "Panama" and "Jump." Van Halen was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.

"Losing Eddie Van Halen feels like the death of Superman," one fan wrote Tuesday. "Eddie could be the most important guitarist of the 20th century."

Losing Eddie Van Halen feels like the death of Superman. Eddie could be the most important guitarist of the 20th century. RIP Ed. We love you. #VanHalen pic.twitter.com/opRvpaW9dH — john bohlinger (@JohnBohlinger) October 6, 2020

Heartbreaking. 💔😥



God Bless Eddie Van Halen

🙏🏼🙏🏼



The greatest guitar player of my generation.

#5150 https://t.co/wauvoF5sEB — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 6, 2020