Guillermo del Toro and Netflix team up on new horror series

Netflix will bring Guillermo del Toro's unusual blend of horror and fantasy to the small screen, the streaming service said Monday.

The video streaming company said Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, an anthology series the Academy Award-winning director will personally curate, is "coming soon" to Netflix. The series of live-action stories promises tales "that are both equally sophisticated and horrific."

Del Toro, who serves as creator and executive producer of the series, "will bring his own visionary style as both a writer and director to certain episodes," Netflix said.

Netflix's addition of the new del Toro show underscores the director's rising profile in Hollywood. The Shape of Water, his fish-human love fantasy, won the Academy Award for best picture earlier this year, while an Emmy Award-winning animated project, Dreamworks Trollhunters, is returning to Netflix later this month.

Netflix didn't give an exact date for when del Toro's series will be available.