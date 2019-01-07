Guardians star Dave Bautista to spice up Denis Villeneuve Dune reboot

Disney/Marvel

Dave Bautista is ready to spice up his career. The actor, who plays Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy films, has signed on to the reboot of Frank Herbert's sci-fi classic Dune, a representative confirmed on Monday.

The news was first reported by Variety.

Back in 2016, Legendary acquired TV and film rights to Herbert's iconic 1965 novel. Those who didn't read the book and its sequels may know the series best from David Lynch's 1984 film, which starred Kyle MacLachlan as Paul Atreides. While it later attained cult status, the film flopped with critics and at the box office. But many praise the complex and imaginative world of the books, which feature a fictional drug called Melange and known as "the spice," as well as the dangerous sandworms that attack those who try to harvest it.

Bautista should have some time to delve in to the world of Dune. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in limbo after director James Gunn was fired for past off-color tweets, then moved on to rival DC. Bautista has been perhaps one of the most outspoken cast members protesting Gunn's departure.

But Guardians 3 isn't itself dead, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed at Sunday's Golden Globes.

No release date or details have been given for the Dune project, which is being directed and co-written by Denis Villeneuve, who helmed Blade Runner 2049, and will star Timothee Chalamet.