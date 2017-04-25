'Guardians' star Saldana may have exposed 'Avengers 4' title

Marvel

When Marvel first announced the third and fourth Avengers films in 2014, they were revealed as being two parts of one massive "Infinity War" story that will play out in 2018 and 2019.

Then in 2016, Marvel backpedaled a bit by keeping the "Infinity War" title attached to the third film and giving the fourth movie a tentative "Untitled Avengers" placeholder title. And it doesn't appear a new official title will be revealed anytime soon, as Marvel President Kevin Feige suggested in an interview with CinemaBlend such title could spoil the third movie's story.

However, actress Zoe Saldana may have inadvertently hinted at the title's fourth movie in an interview with the BBC's Lizo Mzimba.

"I think that the Guardians just shot their part when it comes to 'Infinity War,' the first part, and we all have to go back for Gauntlet later this year," Saldana said in a clip the reporter posted to Twitter Monday.

While "Gauntlet" may or may not be part of the film's actual title, there is some precedence for it in the Marvel universe. "The Infinity Gauntlet" is a 1991 Marvel comic book event that saw Thanos (played in the movies by Josh Brolin) collect the six Infinity Gems to master the universe and impress a character known as Death. This was followed in 1992 with the "Infinity War" book series, which remains the title for the third film.

While the Guardians are set to appear in the third and fourth Avengers films, we'll next see them in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" which came out on April 25th in Australia, and will hit April 28 in the UK and May 5 in the US.