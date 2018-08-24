Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 production reportedly on hold

Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 doesn't have a director. That's a problem, and Disney and Marvel have reportedly decided to halt the preproduction work that started on the film while it continues its search for a replacement for series director and writer James Gunn.

Gunn was fired from the film last month after a series of "offensive attitudes and statements" made on Twitter were resurfaced by far-right commentator Mike Cernovich. Fans have since started petitions and protests to put Gunn back in the director's chair, but so far, Marvel and Disney have stuck by their decision. Members of the cast, and in particular Drax actor Dave Bautista, have been supportive of Gunn and in some cases joined calls for him to be reinstated.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not only being delayed while a replacement for Gunn is worked out, but crew members already working on readying the film for production are being told they're free to find other projects.

At the time of publication, Disney had yet to respond to a request for comment.