'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' will be Disney's first 4K Blu-ray

Director James Gunn has confirmed that his Marvel movie "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" will be the first 4K Blu-ray released by Disney.

The director indicated in April that he was lobbying Disney to release the film with the extended color and contrast that the format allows.

"LIGHT and COLOR are such important elements of 'Vol. 2's story, and why we screened the world premiere in Los Angeles in essentially this format," Gunn said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The director said that home releases will also include a 3D version plus plenty of extras and surprises. His post didn't mention high dynamic range, but previous rumors indicated the disc would also include the Dolby Vision HDR format along with the standard HDR10 available on most 4K Blu-ray discs.

"We will soon have lots more exciting announcements about the home release and some unbelievably cool additional content, including something that's so amazing I've been chomping at the bit for months not being able to talk about it!" Gunn said.

The director said a date hadn't been finalized for the release.

4K Blu-ray is the highest-quality disc format and includes over 100 releases from studios such as Warner, Paramount, Universal/Sony and Fox. Disney fans have another reason to be excited as rumors point to Star Wars being next to get the 4K treatment.

Read James Gunn's Facebook post below -- but beware of potential spoilers: