Slurrrrrrp! Drax grosses out the 'Guardians' in new teaser

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is so highly anticipated, that even its trailers have trailers.

The sequel to the popular 2014 superhero film is releasing a new trailer on Tuesday. On Monday, director James Gunn helped stoke the buzz by releasing a trailer announcing the upcoming trailer.

And you'd better not be one of those people who has misophonia, an intense hatred of certain sounds, such as chewing and slurping. Because the trailer-trailer is all about Guardians member Drax driving the rest of the crew, even a shocked-looking Baby Groot, crazy with his noisy slurping, swallowing and chewing. Who chews soup, anyway?

Not sure what the soup-slurping has to do with the trailer, but really, just watching the Guardians interact is fun, and any footage from the upcoming film is welcome. Tuesday's trailer could just be video footage of Rocket flossing, Gamora brushing her teeth and Groot just happily saying his name over and over again, and we'd still watch it.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" will be released April 28 in the UK and May 5 internationally.

