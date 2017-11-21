Marvel Studios

Want to relive "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"? Director James Gunn tweeted on Tuesday that the film's script is now online for anyone to read for free.

As promised, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 script is now online. Read it here for free: https://t.co/xXGha4EhMH — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 21, 2017

The script is a 140-page PDF, including dialogue, stage directions, camera angles and more. Scroll to page 111 to read one of the film's funniest scenes: Rocket's hunt for some tape to stop Groot from punching the "death button." A certain (no spoilers!) poignant scene comes across just as heartbreaking when read as when seen on screen. There's even an extended version of one of the post-credits scenes.

Read Gunn's full tweet thread to gain more insight into his writing process and general screenwriting tips.