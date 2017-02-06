Ooh child, rock out with 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' poster

Children of the '80s, have you thrown out all your once-cherished mixtapes? Or are they still hanging out in an old Reebok box in your basement, their Sharpied labels fading, the tapes themselves probably too dusty and fragile to play even if you still had a cassette player?

No matter what happened to your own mixtapes, you'll appreciate the rich detail on the new "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poster released Sunday by Marvel Studios. Each main character gets a hand-drawn tape case, incorporating the actor, character name and relevant doodles. We especially like the knives for Drax and branches for Baby Groot, though admittedly Rocket's rocket is pretty cool, and Star-Lord's 3-D flying star reminds us of NBC's "The More You Know" public-service announcement campaign.

One tape is facing the wrong way. That's the one for Kurt Russell's character, Ego the Living Planet, whom we'll meet when the movie hits theaters (May 5 in the US, April 28 in the UK, no announced date for Australia).

Of course the retro homage is a tribute to the throwback tunes that filled the first movie's soundtrack, "Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Mix Vol. 1," which has been certified platinum. "Guardians 2" also introduced a new trailer during Sunday's Super Bowl. See if those mixtapes will fast-forward us to release day already.

