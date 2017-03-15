'Gardens' of the Galaxy joke blooms on social media

The grim tone of certain superhero movies has its place ("Dark Knight," anyone?), but one of the sheer delights of the blockbuster 2014 hit "Guardians of the Galaxy" is its humor. Along with the addictive throwback music, the fact that the Guardians aren't afraid to keep the banter light and snappy is a true selling point.

The new television ad for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" aired Monday night, and it's used that humor to give the team a catchy new nickname.

In the ad, Nebula (Karen Gillan) snarls at Gamora (Zoe Saldana): "Here you stand, the hero, a Garden of the Galaxy."

And a weary Gamora replies, "GUARDIANS of the Galaxy. Why would we be the Gardens of the Galaxy?"

Naturally, the ad planted a seed that Twitter was quick to nurture.

The ad also features a memorable line from Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista). Upon being informed by Star Lord (Chris Pratt) that the Guardians, or "Gardens," are terribly outnumbered, Drax announces, "These odds are terrible! We need new odds." (Maybe Star Lord should never tell him the odds, like Han Solo once requested.)

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" opens May 5 in the US, April 28 in the UK, April 25 in Australia.

