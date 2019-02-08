Guardians of the Galaxy news: Oreo, raccoon who inspired Rocket, dies

Oreo, the real raccoon who inspired Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, died Thursday at age 10 after a short illness, his owner announced on Facebook.

"Oreo you made so many people's lives happy. You have been an amazing ambassador for raccoons everywhere," Quinta Layla wrote on Facebook. Layla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In another post, Layla reminisced about receiving a phone call a decade ago in a London theater and learning she could adopt the newborn raccoon, whose mother could not produce milk.

While Rocket has a sarcastic and crabby side, Oreo never did, Layla wrote.

"You loved all people of all ages and other animals too and were never phased by anything be it a walk down the red carpet as Rocket Raccoon, a trip to a hospice to visit a sick child or anything else that came your way," the tribute post said. "You just enjoyed everything and it showed. You instinctively knew when to calm, when to be bouncy and we never worried that you would do the wrong thing because you never did. You were perfect."

Rocket's name in the cast list is Rocket Raccoon, but the character, voiced by Bradley Cooper, was never convinced that meant he was one of Oreo's species.

In the first Guardians movie in 2014, when Peter Quill calls him a "talking raccoon," Rocket is confused. "Hold up! What's a raccoon?" he says. And when it's explained to him, he still doesn't buy it, declaring, " Ain't no thing like me, except me!"

The future of the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie remains up in the air since director and writer James Gunn was fired for off-color tweets in summer 2018. Star Chris Pratt told MTV News this week that Gunn's original GOTG3 script will be used for the upcoming sequel, but Disney has yet to confirm that news.