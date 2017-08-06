Watch a wacky 'Guardians' music video with David Hasselhoff

Ever wanted to see "Guardians of the Galaxy" actors wearing crazy costumes while dancing along to a bizarre space-themed disco song from David Hasselhoff?

You're in luck. "Guardians" director James Gunn and Marvel shared a retro-looking music video of "Guardians' Inferno" by Sneepers from the "Guardians 2" movie soundtrack. Think "Solid Gold" dancers meets the campiness of "The Star Wars Holiday Special."

"Guardians" actors Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker and Zoe Saldana have cameos in the music video.

Marvel legend Stan Lee and Gunn himself are also in the video, but the real scene-stealer is retro heartthrob actor and singer David Hasselhoff.

While the music video is actually directed by David Yarovesky, the concept came from Gunn.

"The idea was mine, but the execution was all his," Gunn tweeted on Sunday.

"Just remember, in these times of hardship: We. Are. Groot," Hasselhoff sings in the video. Here's hoping we'll see more of Hasselhoff show up in the next "Guardians" movie.

The music video will be included as a bonus feature on the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" Blu-ray, available Aug. 22. The movie will also be Disney's first 4K Blu-ray release.

