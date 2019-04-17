Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout leaps into 8-bit, Claymation and more

Disney XD

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout is using 8-bit, Claymation, 3D and more styles of experimental animation in an upcoming episode.

As part of a four-episode storyline, the group will jump into a Black Vortex Mirror, finding themselves in brand new worlds and brand new looks.

Disney XD

This will allow the show to bring the Guardians into art styles such as CG-stop motion, book illustration, motion comic and the previously mentioned 8-bit video game style.

There will also be a Golden Age animation style, which makes Rocket look a bit more like Mickey Mouse, and traditional CG. The claymation-style in particular gives Star-Lord a whole new look, complete with a pointy hairstyle.

Disney XD

The first two Black Vortex episodes will debut on May 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The third and fourth parts will debut on May 12 at the same time on the Disney XD network and the DisneyNow website.

