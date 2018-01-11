Secret crime code reveals Guardians of the Galaxy rap sheets

Some people wear their hearts on their sleeves. But the Guardians of the Galaxy wear their crimes on their clothing.

On Twitter Thursday, and in a lengthy Facebook post, "Guardians" director James Gunn both confirmed and denied parts of a Reddit theory about the first movie in the series, which came out in 2014.

In that film, the Guardians are seen in yellow prison garb, and sharp-eyed fans spotted different colored stripes on each member's pantlegs. Turns out those aren't just for fashion.

"New thread on Reddit claims that each of the stripes on the Guardians' legs in prison represents a crime," Gunn wrote on Facebook. "This IS true, the color of each stripe is a category (murder, arson, burglary, grievous bodily harm). The pattern of each stripe explains a bit more exactly about the crime and its severity (a sort of criminal law Morse code)."

But don't accuse Rocket Raccoon of getting arrested for going Full Monty -- that's a funny idea, but not what Gunn had in mind. Though we don't doubt for a minute Rocket would go there if he felt like it.

"However, it also claims the gray line on Rocket is indecent exposure, and this is NOT true," Gunn writes of the theory.

Gunn outlines the crimes in the post embedded below if you really want some crime-time details.

Most unsurprising: Rocket likes to blow things up.

Funniest revelation: Peter Quill got in trouble for "having sex with members of a royal family (consensual but on some planets considered an outrageous crime for someone from his caste)."

And Groot just loves being naked too much to display his crimes on his clothes.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is scheduled for a 2020 release.