Disney

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn wanted to shoot a film starring the dream team of Drax and Mantis, according to Dave Bautista. In an interview with Collider ahead of the release of his movie My Spy, Bautista said he would have been up for a Drax-Mantis combination "because there's just too much fun there."

"James Gunn had the idea to do a Drax-Mantis movie," he said. "He wanted to do it, he had the idea for it, it was just that Marvel has their slot for the next five years ... it just didn't fit into their schedule."

Bautista added he wouldn't want to do a TV series on Drax for Disney streaming service Disney Plus, because the constant makeup would be too tough.

Bautista has appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is still in the works, too.